How to build а family tree using Agelong Tree software
- Download and install Agelong Tree. Without buying a license you can use the program as long as you want, but you cannot enter more that 40 persons.
- Enter information about your relatives and events in their lives and then build a family tree with a couple of mouse clicks! Add photos or background to get a nice family chart!
- Buy a license, activate Agelong Tree and use our software with no limits: enter thousands of persons to show all of them in one family tree!
Download and install Agelong Tree. Without buying a license you can use the program as long as you want, but you cannot enter more that 40 persons.
Enter information about your relatives and events in their lives and then build a family tree with a couple of mouse clicks! Add photos or background to get a nice family chart!
Buy a license, activate Agelong Tree and use our software with no limits: enter thousands of persons to show all of them in one family tree!
Download and install Agelong Tree. Without buying a license you can use the program as long as you want, but you cannot enter more that 40 persons.
Enter information about your relatives and events in their lives and then build a family tree with a couple of mouse clicks! Add photos or background to get a nice family chart!
Buy a license, activate Agelong Tree and use our software with no limits: enter thousands of persons to show all of them in one family tree!
-
Agelong Tree Blog02 June 2021: Agelong Tree 5.6 build 2021.06.02 released
-
Questions & Answers— My tree already contains more than 500 persons, and I am afraid to lose my data as a result of a computer breakdown. What can I do?
— It is recommended to save your data to an archive (see the menu “File”) and save the archive to some secure place (such as USB memory drive or in a cloud storage). You will be able to restore data from the archive in case of a computer failure. Our family tree program automatically suggests creating an archived backup after some changes have been made.
-
TestimonialsHeather Powell, Porthcawl, UK: I would like to tell you how pleased I am that I purchased your Agelong Tree family history programme, it is so easy to use, not a bit like other programs I have come across.