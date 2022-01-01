Questions & Answers

— My tree already contains more than 500 persons, and I am afraid to lose my data as a result of a computer breakdown. What can I do?

— It is recommended to save your data to an archive (see the menu “File”) and save the archive to some secure place (such as USB memory drive or in a cloud storage). You will be able to restore data from the archive in case of a computer failure. Our family tree program automatically suggests creating an archived backup after some changes have been made.